Manager Brian Snitker said d'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland due to a sore forearm, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta didn't call up another catcher from the minors and Snitker said d'Arnaud will still be available off the bench Tuesday, so the 33-year-old seems at minimal risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. D'Arnaud's arm is apparently still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch Sunday, but a day out of the lineup may be all he needs for the soreness to subside.