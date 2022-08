D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

D'Arnaud will get a breather for the day game after a night game, affording William Contreras a turn behind the dish. Atlanta started d'Arnaud at catcher in each of its last three games, with the 33-year-old going 2-for-11 with a home run, a triple, a walk, two RBI and an additional run across those contests.