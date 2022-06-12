D'Arnaud will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Pirates.

D'Arnaud missed a pair of games early this season with forearm soreness, but he returned to start both Thursday and Friday before being on the bench for both weekend contests. It's possible his absence is due to a recurrence of the injury, but it's also possible it's simply a routine rotation of Atlanta's two backstops. William Contreras remains the starter behind the plate Sunday.