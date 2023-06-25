D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The 34-year-old started the past five games with Sean Murphy (hamstring) banged up and went 6-for-10 with two homers the past two days, but Murphy will rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. D'Arnaud has an .839 OPS this year but will now revert back to a secondary role since Murphy is healthy.