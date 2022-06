D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

D'Arnaud closed out Atlanta's weekend series with Pittsburgh by sitting out consecutive games, but he's been behind the plate for both of the first two games of the series in Washington. Meanwhile, William Contreras is once again on the bench, so for the moment, d'Arnaud appears to have recaptured his standing atop the depth chart at catcher, if he ever really lost it at all.