Brewers' Abner Uribe: Snags sixth save

Uribe recorded his sixth save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Trevor Megill had worked the prior two days and three of the last four, leaving him unavailable for closing duties in the afternoon contest, but Uribe is a more than capable alternative. It was Uribe's first save since May 19, but he's produced nine straight scoreless appearances, a stretch in which he's posted a 0.50 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 10 innings. He'll continue to be the next man up in the ninth inning whenever Megill is unavailable. With Milwaukee's closer headed into his final year of arbitration in 2027, it wouldn't be a shock to see Megill on the move at the trade deadline the way Josh Hader was in 2022, which would open the door for Uribe to take on the role full time.