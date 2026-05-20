Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Sitting again versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
It marks the third straight time that the right-handed-hitting Vaughn has been out of the lineup when the opposition sent a righty to the mound (Edward Cabrera, in this case). Vaughn is hitting .323/.462/.516 in 11 games since coming off the injured list, but Jake Bauers remains the Brewers' primary first baseman against righties, and Christian Yelich is filling the designated hitter slot.
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