Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Vaughn will get a chance to rest Tuesday after going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's extra-inning loss. Jake Bauers will get the nod at first base instead and bat seventh.
