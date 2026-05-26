Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Three hits in win Monday

Vaughn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Vaughn struck out in the first inning but recorded three hits in his final three plate appearances. The 28-year-old has seen his playing time scaled back at times against right-handed pitching, but he's making it difficult for manager Pat Murphy to keep Vaughn out of the lineup. He's done nothing but hit since returning from a broken hamate bone suffered in the first game of the season. Across 59 trips to the plate in 2026, Vaughn is slashing .333/.424/.510 with six doubles, one homer, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:6 BB:K. He's striking out in a career-low 9.1 percent of his at-bats.