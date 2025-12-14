Brewers GM Matt Arnold said Sunday that the organization is open to utilizing Zerpa as a starting pitcher, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was acquired from the Royals in exchange for Isaac Collins and Nick Mears, and the Brewers apparently view Zerpa as more than a relief option. The 26-year-old came up through the minors as a starter but operated as a reliever the past two years for the Royals, making all but two of his 129 regular-season appearances out of the bullpen. Even if he sticks as a starter and is fully stretched out to begin the season, Zerpa could have a short leash given his limited workload as a reliever.