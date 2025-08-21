Letson (shoulder) was reinstated from High-A Wisconsin's 60-day injured list Sunday and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in his start against Great Lakes. He struck out two batters and allowed two hits and no walks in his 32-pitch appearance.

Pitching for the first time since May 8 after missing extended time with a right shoulder injury, Letson handled a light workload in his return to action for Wisconsin. Through seven outings with the High-A club this season, Letson has logged a 1.27 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in 28.1 innings.