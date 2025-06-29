High-A Wisconsin placed Letson on its 7-day injured list June 3 due to a right shoulder injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

According to Rosiak, Letson's shoulder injury isn't viewed as a major concern, and the 20-year-old is expected to return from the IL at some point in July. Through his six starts (five appearances) for Wisconsin prior to landing on the shelf, Letson produced a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB in 27 innings.