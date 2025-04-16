Letson has a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings through two starts for High-A Wisconsin.

Letson was particularly dominant in his most recent start, striking out eight batters without allowing a run or a walk in five frames. Four of those eight Ks came on his low-90s fastball (up to 94.4 mph in that start) that has good movement. Letson has elite extension, a plus sweeper and an improving changeup. The 20-year-old righty probably won't rocket through the minors, but he has a very high ceiling if he can stay healthy.