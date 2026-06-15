Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Gets injection for knee

Lockridge received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Lockridge has been on the injured list since May 9 due to a right knee laceration, but he appeared to be close to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month. However, after experiencing recurring discomfort with his knee while upping the intensity of his running, Lockridge opted for the PRP treatment with the hope that it would accelerate his healing. He'll likely wait a couple more days for the shot to take full effect before he starts ramping back up, but a timeline for Lockridge's return from the IL won't become clear until he begins playing in minor-league games.