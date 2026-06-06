Brewers' Brian Fitzpatrick: Slated for MRI

Fitzpatrick will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick pitched a shutout sixth inning Friday against Colorado, but he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing warm-up pitches ahead of the seventh inning and was in a considerable amount of pain as he walked off the field. More about the severity of his injury will be known once the Brewers get his test results back, but there seems to be a good chance the 26-year-old southpaw will require a trip to the injured list.