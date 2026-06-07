Brewers' Brian Fitzpatrick: Diagnosed with UCL injury

Fitzpatrick (elbow) has been diagnosed with a left UCL strain and will get a second opinion to determine if he needs Tommy John surgery, MLB.com reports.

Fitzpatrick was removed from Friday's game against the Rockies after he appeared to suffer the elbow injury while warming up for the seventh inning. The rookie left-hander has appeared in five games out of Milwaukee's bullpen this season, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts across 6.2 innings. Fitzpatrick is now looking at an extended absence after being placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Saturday.