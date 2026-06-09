Brewers' Brian Fitzpatrick: Shifted to 60-day IL

Fitzpatrick (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Fitzpatrick was placed on the 15-day IL with a left UCL strain Saturday, and the southpaw may need to undergo Tommy John surgery. Regardless of if surgery is necessary, the 26-year-old will now be sidelined until at least early August. The transaction clears room for outfielder Luis Lara on the 40-man roster after Milwaukee inked the 21-year-old to a fresh seven-year, $31 million contract extension Tuesday.