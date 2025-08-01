The Brewers designated Hudson for assignment Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hudson was a valuable piece in the Milwaukee bullpen in 2024, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB In 62.1 innings while collecting six wins and 14 holds in 43 appearances. However, he's noticed a slight drop in his fastball velocity in 2025 and had been pitching at Triple-A Nashville since mid-May after allowing five earned runs and walking 12 batters over 10.1 innings in the majors. The left-hander hasn't fared especially well at Nashville (6.84 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 25:12 K:BB in 25 innings), so he could go unclaimed off waivers despite being just one season removed from a dominant season in relief in the big leagues.