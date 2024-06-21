Wilson did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Padres, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

Wilson failed to retire five of the first seven batters he faced to open the contest, surrendering back-to-back homers to Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill in the first to put the Brewers in an early 4-1 hole. The right-hander would settle in over the next three frames before coughing up another long ball in the fifth. It was Wilson's first time this season in which he allowed multiple home runs in a start and he's now given up at least five runs in two of his last three outings. He's also walked multiple batters in three consecutive starts.