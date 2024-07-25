Wilson pitched four innings of relief in Wednesday's win versus the Cubs, allowing one earned run on one hit and zero walks while striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

Rob Zastryzny opened the game for the Brewers but only lasted one inning, allowing one earned run on four hits while throwing 38 pitches. This forced Wilson to throw multiple innings for the first time since July 6. The right-hander was up to the task, however, allowing just a single baserunner in four innings of work. With the Brewers rotation still banged up, the 26-year-old will likely operate in a bulk relief role moving forward.