Durbin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

The rookie will stay on the bench for the third straight game, but he appears to be fully healthy, as he played the final four innings of Sunday's 14-3 win over Washington while going 2-for-2 with a stolen base, two runs and an RBI. Though manager Pat Murphy hasn't shed much light on Durbin's recent string of absences from the lineup, the expectation is that the 25-year-old will see the lion's share of the starts at the hot corner moving forward. Anthony Seigler will replace Durbin in the lineup once again Monday, but Seigler hasn't helped his case for earning extended playing time by slashing .188/.250/.188 through his first 36 big-league plate appearances.