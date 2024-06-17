Rodriguez is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 22-year-old righty will get another turn through the rotation despite underwhelming in his MLB debut versus Toronto this past Tuesday, when he struck out four over 3.2 innings while giving up two runs on seven hits and one walk. Rodriguez showed the ability to make bats miss at every stop of the minors, but control remains a concern for the youngster. Even though he issued just one walk in his debut, he wasn't particularly efficient, as he needed 71 pitches to record 10 outs and threw just 43 strikes. Rodriguez would bolster his case for sticking around with the big club if he pitches well Monday, but Jakob Junis' (shoulder) impending return from the 60-day injured list might make Rodriguez expendable if he struggles against the Angels.