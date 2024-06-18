Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings.

Rodriguez's second big-league outing went about as poorly as his first -- he gave up two fewer hits but twice as many earned runs while failing to complete five frames. The right-hander did make it through two innings unscathed but was stung by a three-run third before serving up a two-run homer in the fourth. Rodriguez has given up six earned runs across 8.1 frames over his two starts, and he could be pushed back to the minors if Jakob Junis (shoulder) returns to the big club this week, as expected.