The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez might not have made the Opening Day roster no matter how well he pitched this spring, but he didn't do himself any favors in getting touched up for eight runs over 4.2 frames in Cactus League action. The 23-year-old will represent rotation depth at Nashville.
