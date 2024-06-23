Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits over four innings. He struck out two.

Rodriguez allowed just two singles through the first three innings before getting tagged for four runs on two homers in the fourth. He would not return for the fifth and has now been unable to get through five innings in either of his first three outings to open the campaign. The right-hander has also allowed four earned runs in back-to-back starts, though he's maintained a solid 9:3 K:BB over that brief stretch.