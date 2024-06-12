Rodriguez (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.

Rodriguez threw 43 of 71 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut, which saw the Brewers fail to give him any run support. The 22-year-old right-hander was able to show off a little bit of his strikeout upside and managed to limit walks well, but the Blue Jays were opportunistic with their swings in the low-scoring game. With Robert Gasser (elbow) facing a season-ending injury, it's possible Rodriguez remains in the rotation going forward, though that may depend on how the Brewers want to deploy Jakob Junis (shoulder) once he's cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.