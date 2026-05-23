Brewers' Chad Patrick: Collects second save

Patrick pitched 1.1 perfect innings to collect the save in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Patrick entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning after Aaron Ashby had walked Freddie Freeman and plunked Max Muncy (wrist), putting the tying run on deck. Patrick induced a groundout from Teoscar Hernandez to get out of the jam and then retired the side in order in the ninth to capture his second save in his last three appearances. The 27-year-old righty's experience as a starter makes him more likely to operate as a long reliever, but he's seemingly winning the trust of manager Pat Murphy to work in high-leverage spots occasionally while Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill deal with early-season struggles.