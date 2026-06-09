Brewers' Chad Patrick: Secures save in 12th inning

Patrick picked up the save in Monday's 15-14 win over the Athletics. He allowed no hits and an intentional walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Patrick was called upon to pitch the 12th inning and was able to shut the door on Monday's offensive slugfest. It marked the right-hander's third save of the campaign, as he has been deployed in a variety of roles throughout the season and succeeded to the tune of a 3-2 record, 2.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 52.2 innings (17 appearances). Abner Uribe pitched the 11th inning and picked up the win, while Trevor Megill, who leads the club with eight saves, went unused despite not pitching since Friday.