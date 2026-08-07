Brewers' Chad Patrick: Locks down fifth save

Patrick recorded his fifth save Thursday against the Pirates, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning in a 5-2 win.

With Trevor Megill having worked each of the previous two days, Patrick was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning. He worked around a walk and a single before inducing a game-ending double play to secure his fifth save of the season. Patrick has been dominant to begin August, allowing just two hits across five scoreless innings while piling up 10 strikeouts in four appearances. On the year, he owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 78:32 K:BB across 85.1 innings.