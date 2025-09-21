Patrick yielded two runs on five hits and no walks over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts and took a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning victory at St. Louis.

Patrick has reentered the Milwaukee rotation because Jose Quintana (calf) recently landed on the injured list. The rookie right-hander limited the Cardinals lineup, as he didn't give up any extra-base hits. Patrick allowed on both runs scored on RBI singles by Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. The 27-year-old now sports a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 119:37 K:BB across 115.2 total innings. Patrick currently projects to make his next start at home against the Reds next weekend.