Patrick is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Boston, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The right-hander appears set to make his third start of the season on just three days' rest, after he most recently tossed five shutout innings Saturday in the Brewers' 5-2 win over the Royals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. With that in mind, the Brewers could look to once again keep Patrick's workload in check Wednesday before turning the game over to the bullpen; he tossed just 74 and 86 pitches in his first two starts. If that ends up being the case, Patrick may need to work efficiently against the Red Sox in order to cover the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win.