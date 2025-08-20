The Brewers returned Patrick to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

The right-hander started Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and was charged with the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) across five innings. Patrick has a respectable 3.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 99:33 K:BB across 99.2 innings this season, but he isn't likely to see more than a spot start or two for the Brewers down the stretch if the big-league rotation stays healthy.