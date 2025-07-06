The Brewers optioned Patrick to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The right-hander took a no-decision Saturday in Miami after giving up two runs over five innings, and he'll be the odd man out of Milwaukee's rotation with Brandon Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) returning from the injured list to start Sunday. Patrick has been a quality rotation piece for the Brewers in his first 19 big-league outings this season with a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 95:30 K:BB across 94.2 innings, but Milwaukee doesn't need six starters while heading into the final week before the All-Star break. Patrick is likely to receive another look in the Brewers rotation at some point during the second half, but for now he'll head to Nashville for the first time in 2025.