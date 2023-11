The Athletics traded Patrick to the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Abraham Toro, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Patrick spent time at Double-A and Triple-A in 2023, posting a 5.59 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 124 innings between the two levels. His numbers could improve next season as he leaves a hitter-friendly environment, but the 25-year-old righty will likely serve as organizational depth for his new club.