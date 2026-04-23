Patrick (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

Following opener DL Hall on Wednesday, Patrick struggled to contain the Detroit bats. Half of his hits allowed went for extra bases, and the right-hander gave up more than one run in an outing for the first time all season. While Patrick still holds a strong 2.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP on the campaign so far, his 11:8 K:BB through 23 innings is an alarming ratio ahead of his next scheduled start at home versus the Diamondbacks.