Patrick did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two hits and two walks across three scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Patrick was deployed as a pseudo-opener Wednesday, only throwing 57 pitches, though he was certainly effective in the role. In his last four appearances, including two starts, Patrick has allowed just two runs across 9.1 innings while punching out 13. Overall, the rookie right-hander sports a 3.56 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 125:39 K:BB across 118.2 innings this season.