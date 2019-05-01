Brewers' Chase Anderson: Late scratch Wednesday
Anderson was scratched from Wednesday's start versus the Rockies with a cut on his right middle finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly Anderson sustained the laceration, but the announcement comes mere minutes before the start of the game. Reliever Jacob Barnes will make his first career start as the Brewers will be forced into a bullpen day.
