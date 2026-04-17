The Brewers are expected to recall Crow from Triple-A Nashville to make his major-league debut Friday in Miami, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Crow has had a tough time with injuries, missing most of 2023 and 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and a large chunk of 2025 with a hip issue and a flexor strain. The 25-year-old is healthy now, though, and has put up a 4.02 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings of work early on this season with Nashville. Crow is filling in for Kyle Harrison (knee/wrist) but could be sent back to Nashville after the spot start, as Harrison is expected to avoid the injured list.