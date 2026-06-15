Brewers' Coleman Crow: Forearm strain deemed mild

Crow said Sunday that an MRI on his right forearm revealed a mild flexor strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee placed Crow on the 15-day injured list Friday, three days after he shifted to the bullpen and made a two-inning relief appearance in the Brewers' 7-5 loss to the Athletics. Crow still appears likely to miss more than the minimum amount of time, but since his injury is considered mild, he's expected to avoid a prolonged shutdown. The Brewers are likely still planning on developing the right-hander as a starter, so he could end up joining the rotation at Triple-A Nashville once he's activated from the IL.