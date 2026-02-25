Crow (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Athletics in Cactus League play.

The relief appearance marked the spring debut for Crow, who didn't pitch after July 9 last season due to a right flexor strain. The 25-year-old righty was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he doesn't appear to be a serious candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and is likely to begin the 2026 season in the rotation at Triple-A Nashville.