Single-A Carolina reinstated Pratt from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Per Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com, Pratt had been out of commission since April 12 due to a broken pinkie finger. Before sustaining the injury, Pratt had gotten off to a hot start to the season for Carolina, slashing .318/.407/.455 with two extra-base hits (one triple, one double) and three stolen bases in six games.