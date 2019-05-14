The Brewers plan to designate Spangenberg for assignment Tuesday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for top prospect Keston Hiura, who will be promoted from Triple-A San Antonio ahead of Tuesday's game against the Phillies and presumably take over as the Brewers' everyday second baseman. If Spangenberg passes through waivers unclaimed, he would remain in the Brewers' farm system as a utility man at San Antonio. Over 118 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League this season, Spangenberg was slashing just .212/.305/.317 while striking out more than a third of the time.

