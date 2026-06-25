Brewers' Craig Yoho: Sent back to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Yoho was lit up for three earned runs during his inning of work Wednesday against the Reds, bringing his ERA up to 6.00 through six innings with the Brewers. He's had much more success in the minors (0.90 ERA through 20 IP), so the team will send him back down to Nashville to get back on track. Jared Koenig (elbow) is expected to return from the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Cubs to fill the vacant bullpen spot.