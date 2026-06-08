Brewers' Craig Yoho: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The transaction clears room on the 26-man active roster for reliever Joel Kuhnel, whom the Brewers acquired from the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations. Milwaukee recalled Yoho on Friday, and the reliever proceeded to make appearances in two games over the weekend, allowing a solo home run and two walks while striking out five batters across three innings. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has posted a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 18 innings.