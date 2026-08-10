Guardians' Craig Yoho: Taken deep in loss

Yoho (2-1) was tagged with the loss to the White Sox on Sunday, when he allowed four runs on two hits and four walks over a third of an inning.

Yoho was one of several relievers to pitch Sunday, when starter Joey Cantillo was removed after one inning following a significant rain delay. Things did not go well for the reliever, who entered in the third inning with two outs and no runners on base. The right-hander allowed a walk, a double and another walk before Colson Montgomery took him deep for a three-run home run. Yoho was a trade-deadline acquisition and in position for high-leverage work in the Guardians' bullpen, but he's allowed seven runs on five hits (two HRs) and four walks in consecutive outings (1.1 innings).