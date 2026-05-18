Brewers' David Hamilton: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Hamilton will hit the bench for the second time in three days while the Brewers face off against another lefty starter (Shota Imanaga). With Hamilton taking a seat, Luis Rengifo and Joey Ortiz will serve a Milwaukee's starters on the left side of the infield.
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