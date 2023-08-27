Williams earned a save against the Padres on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Williams entered in the bottom of the ninth with the Brewers holding a one-run lead, and he had no trouble with the bottom of San Diego's lineup, retiring the side in order on 14 pitches. The right-hander punched out two Padres in the outing and has now struck out multiple batters in four of his past six appearances. Williams continues to stand out as one of MLB's top closers, recording 31 saves in 34 chances while registering a 1.46 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 74:23 K:BB over 49.1 frames.