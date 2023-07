Williams picked up the save Wednesday against Cincinnati, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Williams has now gone nine straight appearances (8.2 innings) without allowing a run, going 8-for-8 in save chances while striking out 18 in that span. The 28-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to a stellar 1.56 with a 0.99 WHIP and 59:20 K:BB through 40.1 innings this season.