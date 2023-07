Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out one over a clean inning.

Sunday's appearance marked five straight outings without surrendering a hit, a stretch in which Williams has picked up five saves and struck out 11 batters. The right-hander is now in sole possession of sixth place in saves and boasts a 1.73 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 36.1 innings.