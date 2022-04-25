Williams (1-0) picked up the win in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Sunday, walking one with one strikeout in one inning.
Williams pitched the eighth inning of a 0-0 tie and fell in line for the victory when Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the ninth. The 27-year-old now has seven holds and a win in eight appearances this season -- all Milwaukee wins -- despite a 5.68 ERA due to a pair of poor outings.
